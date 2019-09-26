University Book Store Headlines: 9.27.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Can Purdue overcome slow start for second season In a row — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 'hopeful' about Elijah Sindelar — Journal and Courier ($)
Deep Dive: Minnesota week edition — GoldandBlack.com ($)
George Karlaftis brings presence to Purdue defensive line — Journal and Courier ($)
Expert Picks: Week 5 — SI.com
Rondale Moore poses complex challenge for Gophers — Star-Tribune
Minnesota receivers propel unbeaten start — Pioneer Press
PURDUE BASKETBALL
A potential offensive advantage for Purdue: Its guards' size and power — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Trevion Williams hopes for more in Year 2, in more ways than one — GoldandBlack.com
Promotional schedule announced — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILING OVER: Weekend official visitors for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
Volleyball: Boilermakers ready for Big Ten play — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tom Scheffler (1954) Center, Men's Basketball
Scott Conover (1968) Offensive Tackle, Football
Bob Martin (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football
Marcus White (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball
Stevie Loveless (1990) Forward, Men's Basketball
Normando Harris (1991) Safety, Football
Brian Lankford-Johnson (1997) Running back, Football
(Saturday, Sept. 28)
Curt Clawson (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball
Cornell Jackson (1960) Assistant Coach, Football
(Sunday, Sept. 29)
Dan Palombizio (1962) Forward, Men's Basketball
Aaron Hall (1973) Linebacker, Football
Dan Maly (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football
Edwin Watson (1976) Running Back, Football
Mackenzie Curless (1976) Forward, Women's Basketball
Sam Garvin (1998) Offensive Line, Football
Nick Sipe (1998) Quarterback, Football
