University Book Store Headlines: 9.27.2019

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Can Purdue overcome slow start for second season In a row — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue 'hopeful' about Elijah Sindelar — Journal and Courier ($)

Deep Dive: Minnesota week edition — GoldandBlack.com ($)

George Karlaftis brings presence to Purdue defensive line — Journal and Courier ($)

Expert Picks: Week 5 — SI.com

Rondale Moore poses complex challenge for Gophers — Star-Tribune

Minnesota receivers propel unbeaten start — Pioneer Press

PURDUE BASKETBALL

A potential offensive advantage for Purdue: Its guards' size and power — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Trevion Williams hopes for more in Year 2, in more ways than one — GoldandBlack.com

Promotional schedule announced — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

BOILING OVER: Weekend official visitors for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER

Volleyball: Boilermakers ready for Big Ten play — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tom Scheffler (1954) Center, Men's Basketball

Scott Conover (1968) Offensive Tackle, Football

Bob Martin (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football

Marcus White (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball

Stevie Loveless (1990) Forward, Men's Basketball

Normando Harris (1991) Safety, Football

Brian Lankford-Johnson (1997) Running back, Football

(Saturday, Sept. 28)

Curt Clawson (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball

Cornell Jackson (1960) Assistant Coach, Football

(Sunday, Sept. 29)

Dan Palombizio (1962) Forward, Men's Basketball

Aaron Hall (1973) Linebacker, Football

Dan Maly (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football

Edwin Watson (1976) Running Back, Football

Mackenzie Curless (1976) Forward, Women's Basketball

Sam Garvin (1998) Offensive Line, Football

Nick Sipe (1998) Quarterback, Football

