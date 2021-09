University Book Store Headlines: 9.28.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Who will start at quarterback for Purdue: O'Connell or Plummer? - GoldandBlack.com

Injuries continue to mount for Boilermakers - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com



Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue survives, but it comes with Qs - GoldandBlack.com

Gophers aim to learn from loss as Big Ten play resumes - StarTribune.com

Gophers still trying to find an explanation for shocking loss to Bowling Green - PioneerPress.com

Purdue defensive tackles disrupting opposing offenses - JCOnline.com

Starting quarterback, who's available key questions as Purdue football prepares for Minnesota - JCOnline.com

Bowl projections - CBSSports.com

Playoff expansion on shaky ground - CBSSports.com

Ohio State LB K’Vaughan Pope dismissed from team, issues apology after Saturday sideline blowup - Yahoo.com