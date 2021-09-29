 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-29 05:52:29 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.29.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue turns to Downing, Cross to carry rushing load - GoldandBlack.com

Number Crunching: Week 4 - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

B1G Power rankings: Does 4-0 Sparty have your attention yet? - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in the pros - GoldandBlack.com

Game 5 prep: Homecoming is here for Purdue football - PurdueSports.com

A new QB dilemma brewing: Tanner Morgan and the Gophers - StarTribune.com

Gophers WR Chris Autman-Bell gets 'good sign' toward return - StarTribune.com

Tracking Purdue's offense | Turning red zone opportunities into touchdowns - JCOnline.com

College football betting: Who is burning your money? - Yahoo.com

Hot seat check - SI.com

College football officials hope to agree on 'Framework' for expanded playoff by Wednesday - SI.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Five storylines as Purdue tips off formal preseason practice - GoldandBlack.com

What are the vaccination rates in college basketball heading into this season? - CBSSports.com

Promising season with high expectations underway for Purdue basketball - JCOnline.com

College basketball's top 10 super seniors - CBSSports.com

Belmont leaving OVC for MVC - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Stewart Center mural turns 60 years old - Exponent.com

PBS producer to visit campus - Exponent.com

Softball picks up transfer Alexa Pinarski - PurdueSports.com

Dig City Season 3 Episode 7 - PurdueSports.com

Griffith earns second Player of the Week honor - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dan Palombizio (1962) Forward, Men's Basketball

Aaron Hall (1973) Linebacker, Football

Dan Maly (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football

Edwin Watson (1976) Running Back, Football

Mackenzie Curless (1976) Forward, Women's Basketball

Sam Garvin (1998) Offensive Line, Football

Nick Sipe (1998) Quarterback, Football

{{ article.author_name }}