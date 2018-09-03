Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 07:17:10 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.3.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football

Purdue must again 'figure out what direction we go' with QBs: GoldandBlack.com

First Look - Eastern Michigan: GoldandBlack.com

Report Card - Northwestern 31, Purdue 27: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Upon Further Review - Week 1: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Eastern Michigan at Purdue football - Early storylines: Journal & Courier ($)

Big Ten football power rankings: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue QB Elijah Sindelar humbled after costly interceptions: Journal & Gazette ($)

Five Observations From Indiana Football's 38-28 Win Over FIU: TheHoosier.com ($)

IU offense looks good, but defense a work in progress in win over FIU: Indianapolis Star ($)

Notre Dame beats Michigan to start season on right foot: Indianapolis Star ($)

Former Purdue QB Danny Etling among cuts as Patriots trim roster to 53: The Exponent

Michigan Football Report Card: Grading A 24-17 Loss To Notre Dame: TheWolverine.com

Illini survive, win season opener: Champaign (IL) News-Gazette

Nebraska season opener vs. Akron cancelled, will not be rescheduled: HuskerOnline.com

Recruiting

Purdue Monday Morning Recruiting Notebook: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue target Brandon Newman update: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue 2019 QB commit Paul Piferi delivers Villa Park football a victory: Orange County Register

Nebraska visit 'hits home' with Purdue 2019 WR target Wandale Robinson: HuskerNation.com ($)

2020 Rivals250 DE Rylie Mills Enjoys 'Unreal' Atmosphere At Notre Dame: BlueandGold.com ($)

Olympic/Other

'Gold & Black Days' final episode to air on Tuesday on Big Ten Network: PurdueSports.com

No. 20 Purdue volleyball defeats Notre Dame 3-1: PurdueSports.com

No. 15 South Carolina’s offense proves too much for Purdue soccer: PurdueSports.com

Buckeyes soccer win third in a row with 1-0 victory at Notre Dame: OhioStateBuckeyes.com

Boilermakers born today: Sept. 3

Marion Griffin (1946) Football, Tight End

Donn Smith (1949) Football, Offensive Tackle

Jim Renie (1949) Football, Defensive Back

Mike Renie (1949) Football, Kicker

Jeff Lee (1966) Football, Cornerback

Stephen Scheffler (1967) Men's Basketball, Center

Rick Smith (1969) Football, Strong Safety

Jay Wittig (1971) Football, Defensive End

Dartanian Sanders (1974) Football, Fullback

Rashad Frazier (1992) Defensive End, Football

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}