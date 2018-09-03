Purdue must again 'figure out what direction we go' with QBs: GoldandBlack.com

First Look - Eastern Michigan: GoldandBlack.com

Report Card - Northwestern 31, Purdue 27: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Upon Further Review - Week 1: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Eastern Michigan at Purdue football - Early storylines: Journal & Courier ($)

Big Ten football power rankings: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue QB Elijah Sindelar humbled after costly interceptions: Journal & Gazette ($)

Five Observations From Indiana Football's 38-28 Win Over FIU: TheHoosier.com ($)

IU offense looks good, but defense a work in progress in win over FIU: Indianapolis Star ($)

Notre Dame beats Michigan to start season on right foot: Indianapolis Star ($)

Former Purdue QB Danny Etling among cuts as Patriots trim roster to 53: The Exponent

Michigan Football Report Card: Grading A 24-17 Loss To Notre Dame: TheWolverine.com

Illini survive, win season opener: Champaign (IL) News-Gazette

Nebraska season opener vs. Akron cancelled, will not be rescheduled: HuskerOnline.com