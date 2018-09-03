University Book Store Headlines: 9.3.18
Football
Purdue must again 'figure out what direction we go' with QBs: GoldandBlack.com
First Look - Eastern Michigan: GoldandBlack.com
Report Card - Northwestern 31, Purdue 27: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Upon Further Review - Week 1: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Eastern Michigan at Purdue football - Early storylines: Journal & Courier ($)
Big Ten football power rankings: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue QB Elijah Sindelar humbled after costly interceptions: Journal & Gazette ($)
Five Observations From Indiana Football's 38-28 Win Over FIU: TheHoosier.com ($)
IU offense looks good, but defense a work in progress in win over FIU: Indianapolis Star ($)
Notre Dame beats Michigan to start season on right foot: Indianapolis Star ($)
Former Purdue QB Danny Etling among cuts as Patriots trim roster to 53: The Exponent
Michigan Football Report Card: Grading A 24-17 Loss To Notre Dame: TheWolverine.com
Illini survive, win season opener: Champaign (IL) News-Gazette
Nebraska season opener vs. Akron cancelled, will not be rescheduled: HuskerOnline.com
Recruiting
Purdue Monday Morning Recruiting Notebook: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue target Brandon Newman update: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue 2019 QB commit Paul Piferi delivers Villa Park football a victory: Orange County Register
Nebraska visit 'hits home' with Purdue 2019 WR target Wandale Robinson: HuskerNation.com ($)
2020 Rivals250 DE Rylie Mills Enjoys 'Unreal' Atmosphere At Notre Dame: BlueandGold.com ($)
Olympic/Other
'Gold & Black Days' final episode to air on Tuesday on Big Ten Network: PurdueSports.com
No. 20 Purdue volleyball defeats Notre Dame 3-1: PurdueSports.com
No. 15 South Carolina’s offense proves too much for Purdue soccer: PurdueSports.com
Buckeyes soccer win third in a row with 1-0 victory at Notre Dame: OhioStateBuckeyes.com
Boilermakers born today: Sept. 3
Marion Griffin (1946) Football, Tight End
Donn Smith (1949) Football, Offensive Tackle
Jim Renie (1949) Football, Defensive Back
Mike Renie (1949) Football, Kicker
Jeff Lee (1966) Football, Cornerback
Stephen Scheffler (1967) Men's Basketball, Center
Rick Smith (1969) Football, Strong Safety
Jay Wittig (1971) Football, Defensive End
Dartanian Sanders (1974) Football, Fullback
Rashad Frazier (1992) Defensive End, Football