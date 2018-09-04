Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 06:36:47 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.4.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football

Weekly Word: A can't-miss, starpower and more: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue will play both QBs 'meaningful minutes' vs. Eastern Michigan: GoldandBlack.com

Major concerns with Boilers D-line play still exist after opener: GoldandBlack.com

Rondale Moore named Big Ten Freshman of the Week: GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast - Purdue looks for fixes after Week 1: GoldandBlack.com

Cole Gest ACL tear deepens concerns for IU at running back: Indianapolis Star

Illini wide receiver Mike Dudek lost for the season: OrangeandBlueNews.com

MAC notes: Western, Eastern face big tests with Big Ten foes: The Detroit News

Big Ten power rankings - Did Penn State drop after near-upset against Appalachian State?: Centre Daily Times

Recruiting

Purdue 2019 Week 3 commitment tracker: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Quick Brandon Newman update: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Midwest Spotlight: Five prospects that could flip: Rivals.com ($)


Olympic/Other

Big Ten Network suspends Braylon Edwards for critical tweets about Michigan: Yahoo! Sports

Purdue baseball to host exhibition games against Parkland and Heartland in October: PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers born today: Sept. 4

Jesse Townsend (1956) Football, Wide Receiver

John Morrell (1965) Football, Offensive Tackle

Daemeon Grier (1979) Football, Defensive Tackle

Travis Dorsch (1979) Football, Kicker-Punter

Joe Whitest (1984) Football, Wide Receiver

Cameron Cermin (1993) Football, Offensive Lineman

