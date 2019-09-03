University Book Store Headlines: 9.4.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Roundtable: Purdue's most pressing concern is ... — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Data Driven: A statistical look at Vanderbilt — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Number Crunching: Week 1 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Moving Rondale Moore around opens up Purdue offense — Journal and Courier ($)
Bowl Projections: Purdue to Detroit — SI.com | CBSSports.com
Tyler Trent Gate dedication set for Saturday — PurdueSports.com
Brycen Hopkins named Mackey Award Tight End of the Week — PurdueSports.com
Purdue in the Pros: Week 1 — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Wheel Rise Event announced — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Junior QB target DC Tabscott on Purdue offer, visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jesse Townsend (1956) Wide Receiver, Football
John Morrell (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football
Daemeon Grier (1979) Defensive Tackle, Football
Travis Dorsch (1979) Kicker-Punter, Football
Joe Whitest (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Cameron Cermin (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Elijah Ball (1999) Defensive Back, Football
