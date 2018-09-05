University Book Store Headlines: 9.5.18
Football
Jared Sparks wants to earn Purdue's go-to guy label: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Tuesday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com
Mailbag: Purdue's coaching staff: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jeff Brohm pleased with WR play in opening week: GoldandBlack.com
Number Crunching - 2018 Week 1: GoldandBlack.com
'Gold and Black Days' Episode 3 Review: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Blough's story 'not written' yet at Purdue: CNHI Sports Indiana
Purdue receivers seeking more big plays - after the catch: Journal & Courier ($)
Tracking Purdue offense | More opportunities for tight ends: Journal & Courier ($)
Brees argues Purdue's strong football reputation: NBCSports.com
EMU football surprises Freddie McGee III with scholarship: EMUEagles.com
Basketball
The secret behind Purdue’s turnaround is a simple test Matt Painter gives recruits: The Athletic ($)
A decision should be in any day now for #Rivals150 guard Armaan Franklin, today we make the case for his recruitment. What's his game, whose left and where do we predict he lands? https://t.co/GfaB1vb4u8 pic.twitter.com/bhMVffL09E— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) September 4, 2018
Recruiting
Making the case - Armaan Franklin: Rivals.com ($)
Four-star Ethan Morton books Purdue visit: Rivals.com ($)
Purdue target Isaiah Gibson returns to familiar surrounds at Kentucky: Rivals.com ($)
Recruiting Podcast: Latest On 2019 In-State Guards with Brian Neubert: The Hoosier.com ($)
Meet Northwestern's 'Wave' of 2020 targets: WildcatReport.com
Olympic/Other
Purdue senior libero Brooke Peters honored with Big Ten defensive player of the week: PurdueSports.com
Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State earn weekly women's soccer awards: Big Ten Conference
Ziedonis promoted To Indiana's associate head golf coach: IUHoosiers.com
Wisconsin athletics welcomes Hall of Fame Class of 2018:
Northwestern golfer Lumsden set For 2018 World Amateur Team Championships: NUSports.com
Boilermakers born today: Sept. 5
Russell Cross (1961) Men's Basketball, Center/Forward
Rob Reynolds (1967) Football, Offensive Tackle
Dunyasha Yetts (1970) Football, Wide Receiver
C.J. Torres (1973) Football, Wide Receiver
Rosevelt Colvin (1977) Football, Defensive End
LaSalle Cooks (1989) Football, Defensive Tackle,
Kurt Freytag (1990) Football, Fullback
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.