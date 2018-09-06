Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 9.6.18

Football

Purdue D-line wants to avoid being 'embarrassed like that again': GoldandBlack.com

Purdue OTs taking some responsibility for Sindelar INTs: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue defense looks for a strong start against Eastern Michigan: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue Wednesday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com

Updates from Jeff Brohm's radio show: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Opponent view Q&A - Eastern Michigan: GoldandBlack.com

Drew Brees says Purdue has an underrated history: Indianapolis Star ($)

Safety Jacob Thieneman personifies the Boilermaker spirit: PurdueSports.com

Tom Allen Sept. 5 radio show highlights: TheHoosier.com ($)

McElwain sees more time coming for a few Michigan receivers: TheWolverine.com

Business as usual despite the return of Meyer to practice: BuckeyeGroove.com

Basketball

Purdue basketball - Mailbag - Purdue newcomers: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Matt Painter, Lilly CEO swap recruitment and leadership tips: The Exponent


Recruiting

GoldandBlack.com Chat Session: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bossi's Best - 10 players who are trending upward: Rivals.com ($)

Big Ten recruiting rankings - Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State pace the pack: PennLive.com

Olympic/Other

Purdue soccer closes out non-conference schedule: PurdueSports.com

Daniela Vidal returns to Purdue as volunteer assistant coach: PurdueSports.com

Hasler tapped to communicate Purdue’s promise: Purdue News Service

Karen Dennis named head coach for Americas Track and Field team at 2018 IAAF Continental Cup: OhioStateBuckeyes.com

Boilermakers born today: Sept. 6

Dave Guthrie (1952) Football, linebacker

{{ article.author_name }}