University Book Store Headlines: 9.6.18
Football
Purdue D-line wants to avoid being 'embarrassed like that again': GoldandBlack.com
Purdue OTs taking some responsibility for Sindelar INTs: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue defense looks for a strong start against Eastern Michigan: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue Wednesday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com
Updates from Jeff Brohm's radio show: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Opponent view Q&A - Eastern Michigan: GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees says Purdue has an underrated history: Indianapolis Star ($)
Safety Jacob Thieneman personifies the Boilermaker spirit: PurdueSports.com
Tom Allen Sept. 5 radio show highlights: TheHoosier.com ($)
McElwain sees more time coming for a few Michigan receivers: TheWolverine.com
Business as usual despite the return of Meyer to practice: BuckeyeGroove.com
Basketball
Purdue basketball - Mailbag - Purdue newcomers: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Matt Painter, Lilly CEO swap recruitment and leadership tips: The Exponent
Recruiting
GoldandBlack.com Chat Session: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bossi's Best - 10 players who are trending upward: Rivals.com ($)
Big Ten recruiting rankings - Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State pace the pack: PennLive.com
Olympic/Other
Purdue soccer closes out non-conference schedule: PurdueSports.com
Daniela Vidal returns to Purdue as volunteer assistant coach: PurdueSports.com
Hasler tapped to communicate Purdue’s promise: Purdue News Service
Karen Dennis named head coach for Americas Track and Field team at 2018 IAAF Continental Cup: OhioStateBuckeyes.com
Boilermakers born today: Sept. 6
Dave Guthrie (1952) Football, linebacker
