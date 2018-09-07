University Book Store Headlines: 9.7.18
Gold and Black Report and prediction: Sept. 7, 2018
Football
Sindelar and Blough will each play a full quarter Saturday: GoldandBlack.com
Old National Presents: MAC good, bad and ugly: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue preparing for another multi-QB system this weekend: GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Eastern Michigan: GoldandBlack.com
Antonio Blackmon moves back to nickel after Smiley's injury: GoldandBlack.com
Eastern Michigan at Purdue football - Who has the edge?: Journal & Courier ($)
Eastern Michigan at Purdue football - 3 things to watch: Journal & Courier ($)
In the Huddle - Purdue defensive back Antonio Blackmon: Journal & Courier ($)
Rondale Moore among five intriguing opening acts by freshmen: Minneapolis Star-Tribune
📺 + ⏰ for the 2018-19 season. #Purdue #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/SqDlkyMiAX— 🚂 Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) September 6, 2018
Basketball
Purdue will appear on Big Ten Network 13 times, on ESPN networks eight times, on FOX networks four times, on CBS twice and BTN Plus twice: PurdueSports.com
BTN announces 2018-19 Big Ten men and women’s basketball television schedule: Big Ten Network
And Then There Were 3....🤫👑 pic.twitter.com/8pv4j9ka4p— Isaiah Gibson (@IsaiahGibson75) September 6, 2018
Recruiting
'BOILING OVER' with Brian Neubert: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Isaiah Gibson down to three: GoldandBlack.com
Indiana's plan to focus locally pays off as Armaan Franklin commits: Rivals.com ($)
What IU basketball is getting in 2019 commit Armaan Franklin: Indianapolis Star ($)
Rivals100 forward Anthony Walker recaps Illini visit: OrangeandBlueNews.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Purdue ranked No. 43 in Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education college rankings: Wall Street Journal
Purdue women's soccer takes 2-1 comeback win over No. 24 Louisville: PurdueSports.com
Badgers soccer shut out Illinois State for fourth-straight win: UWBadgers.com
Five Northwestern wrestlers highly-touted in preseason rankings: NUSports.com
Illini volleyball set for Cleveland State Invitational this weekend: FightingIllini.com
Hawkeyes volleyball host Eastern Illinois in home opener: Hawkeyesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Sept. 7
Casey Moore (1961) Football, Offensive Guard
Andy Wilson (1964) Football, Linebacker
Mark Kerce (1965) Football, Tight End
Sean Robinson (1991) Football, Quarterback
Boilermakers born Saturday: Sept. 8
Mark Collingsworth (1965) Football, Linebacker
Peyton Minter (1969) Football, Linebacker
Drew Rucks (1982) Football, Linebacker
Derek Benson (1985) Football, Wide Receiver
Eric McDaniel (1990) Football, Defensive Tackle
Boilermakers born Sunday: Sept. 9
Dan Roman (1951) Football, Wide Receiver
Tony Brown (1969) Football, Cornerback,
Mark Secrest (1973) Football, Offensive Tackle
Chris McKay (1976) Football, Defensive Back
Jonte Lindsey (1985) Football, Cornerback
