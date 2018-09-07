Gold and Black Report and prediction: Sept. 7, 2018

Football

Basketball

Purdue will appear on Big Ten Network 13 times, on ESPN networks eight times, on FOX networks four times, on CBS twice and BTN Plus twice: PurdueSports.com BTN announces 2018-19 Big Ten men and women’s basketball television schedule: Big Ten Network



And Then There Were 3....🤫👑 pic.twitter.com/8pv4j9ka4p — Isaiah Gibson (@IsaiahGibson75) September 6, 2018

Recruiting

'BOILING OVER' with Brian Neubert: GoldandBlack.com ($) Isaiah Gibson down to three: GoldandBlack.com Indiana's plan to focus locally pays off as Armaan Franklin commits: Rivals.com ($) What IU basketball is getting in 2019 commit Armaan Franklin: Indianapolis Star ($) Rivals100 forward Anthony Walker recaps Illini visit: OrangeandBlueNews.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Purdue ranked No. 43 in Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education college rankings: Wall Street Journal Purdue women's soccer takes 2-1 comeback win over No. 24 Louisville: PurdueSports.com Badgers soccer shut out Illinois State for fourth-straight win: UWBadgers.com Five Northwestern wrestlers highly-touted in preseason rankings: NUSports.com Illini volleyball set for Cleveland State Invitational this weekend: FightingIllini.com Hawkeyes volleyball host Eastern Illinois in home opener: Hawkeyesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Sept. 7

Casey Moore (1961) Football, Offensive Guard Andy Wilson (1964) Football, Linebacker Mark Kerce (1965) Football, Tight End Sean Robinson (1991) Football, Quarterback

Boilermakers born Saturday: Sept. 8

Mark Collingsworth (1965) Football, Linebacker Peyton Minter (1969) Football, Linebacker Drew Rucks (1982) Football, Linebacker Derek Benson (1985) Football, Wide Receiver Eric McDaniel (1990) Football, Defensive Tackle

Boilermakers born Sunday: Sept. 9