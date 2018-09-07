Ticker
football

University Book Store Headlines: 9.7.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Gold and Black Report and prediction: Sept. 7, 2018

Football

Sindelar and Blough will each play a full quarter Saturday: GoldandBlack.com

Old National Presents: MAC good, bad and ugly: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue preparing for another multi-QB system this weekend: GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Eastern Michigan: GoldandBlack.com

Antonio Blackmon moves back to nickel after Smiley's injury: GoldandBlack.com

Eastern Michigan at Purdue football - Who has the edge?: Journal & Courier ($)

Eastern Michigan at Purdue football - 3 things to watch: Journal & Courier ($)

In the Huddle - Purdue defensive back Antonio Blackmon: Journal & Courier ($)

Rondale Moore among five intriguing opening acts by freshmen: Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Basketball

Purdue will appear on Big Ten Network 13 times, on ESPN networks eight times, on FOX networks four times, on CBS twice and BTN Plus twice: PurdueSports.com

BTN announces 2018-19 Big Ten men and women’s basketball television schedule: Big Ten Network


Recruiting

'BOILING OVER' with Brian Neubert: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Isaiah Gibson down to three: GoldandBlack.com

Indiana's plan to focus locally pays off as Armaan Franklin commits: Rivals.com ($)

What IU basketball is getting in 2019 commit Armaan Franklin: Indianapolis Star ($)

Rivals100 forward Anthony Walker recaps Illini visit: OrangeandBlueNews.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Purdue ranked No. 43 in Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education college rankings: Wall Street Journal

Purdue women's soccer takes 2-1 comeback win over No. 24 Louisville: PurdueSports.com

Badgers soccer shut out Illinois State for fourth-straight win: UWBadgers.com

Five Northwestern wrestlers highly-touted in preseason rankings: NUSports.com

Illini volleyball set for Cleveland State Invitational this weekend: FightingIllini.com

Hawkeyes volleyball host Eastern Illinois in home opener: Hawkeyesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Sept. 7

Casey Moore (1961) Football, Offensive Guard

Andy Wilson (1964) Football, Linebacker

Mark Kerce (1965) Football, Tight End

Sean Robinson (1991) Football, Quarterback

Boilermakers born Saturday: Sept. 8

Mark Collingsworth (1965) Football, Linebacker

Peyton Minter (1969) Football, Linebacker

Drew Rucks (1982) Football, Linebacker

Derek Benson (1985) Football, Wide Receiver

Eric McDaniel (1990) Football, Defensive Tackle

Boilermakers born Sunday: Sept. 9

Dan Roman (1951) Football, Wide Receiver

Tony Brown (1969) Football, Cornerback,

Mark Secrest (1973) Football, Offensive Tackle

Chris McKay (1976) Football, Defensive Back

Jonte Lindsey (1985) Football, Cornerback

