News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 06:49:28 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.26.19

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Football

Bobinski Q/A - GoldandBlack.com

Entrance interview: Cameron Allen - GoldandBlack.com

Will Purdue's 21-year draft streak continue - GoldandBlack.com

V Foundation announces #matchfortyler - Journal & Courier ($)

Blough heads list of Indiana draft hopefuls - CHNI

Recruiting

Basketball: Purdue's 2021 Priorities - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boiling Over: The spring evaluation period etc - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue showed how bad it wanted Jaden Ivey and it got him - GoldandBlack.com

Basketball

Why the Bulls should take Carsen Edwards with its No. 38 pick - NBC Sports Chicago

Women's program needs to deliver better results - Journal & Courier ($)

College basketball is a cesspool, but does the NCAA care to watch? - Yahoo.com

Olympic/Other 

Men's Tennis reaches quarterfinals - Purduesports.com

Women's tennis too - Purduesports.com

Softball hosts Wisconsin in final home series - Purduesports.com

Purdue closes out April with home series with SEMO - Purduesports.com

Wrestlers his free style mat in Vegas - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born April 26

Tiffany Young (1978, dec. 1999) Women's Basketball, Guard

Boilermakers born April 27

John Skibinski (1955) Football, Fullback

Jerome Johnson (1958) Football, Wide Receiver

Chris Keevers (1966) Football, Defensive Tackle

Jermaine Ross (1971) Football, Wide Receiver

Craig Terrill (1980) Football, Defensive Tackle

Chuck McQuaid (1982) Football, Cornerback

Bobby Riddell (1986) Men's Basketball, Guard

Boilermakers born April 28

George Rushanan (1947) Football, Center

Phil ElmassianAssistant (1951) Football, Assistant Coach

Steve Nurrenbern (1951) (dec.) Football, Defensive Tackle

James McCulley (1965) Football, Center

Teko Johnson (1968) Football, Center

Arlee Conners (1971) Football, Running Back

Jonathan Patton (1986) Football, Lineman

Alex Magee (1987) Football, Defensive Tackle

John Finch (1988) Football, Long Snapper

Jordan Rucker (2000) Football, Defensive Back

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}