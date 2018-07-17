Ticker
University Books Store headlines: 7.17.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting

WR target Sheffield details his interest in Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Only thing that can stop Caleb Furst from being a star? Rat poison - Indy Star

Mailbag: Mason Gillis and Malik Hall - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Dave's Deliberations: Purdue football recruiting in Kentucky - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Gold and Black Radio Podcast: July recruiting period - GoldandBlack.com (Blogtalk)

Football

Breaking down the Big Ten quarterback battles - Rivals.com

Weekly Word: Looking the part, July and more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football offseason notes - Journal & Courier ($)

Blough, Sindelar, Bailey to represent Purdue at Big Ten media day - Purduesports.com

Basketball

UVA adds former Boilermaker Dani Lawson to roster - NBC29

13 players you will be hearing about in March - NCAA

Swanigan back in summer league finals - Journal & Courier ($)

Indianapolis to host 2026 Final Four - Indystar.com

Summer school checkin: Nojel Eastern - The Athletic ($)

Olympic/Other 

Trio of wrestlers share internship updates - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: July 17

Billy McKoy (1948) Football, Defensive end

Jappy Oliver (1955) Football, Wide receiver, Assistant coach

lMike Augustyniak (1956) Football, Fullback

Brandon Gorin (1978) Football, Offensive tackle

Sean Rufolo (1979) Offensive guard

{{ article.author_name }}