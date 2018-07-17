University Books Store headlines: 7.17.18
Recruiting
WR target Sheffield details his interest in Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Only thing that can stop Caleb Furst from being a star? Rat poison - Indy Star
Mailbag: Mason Gillis and Malik Hall - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Dave's Deliberations: Purdue football recruiting in Kentucky - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio Podcast: July recruiting period - GoldandBlack.com (Blogtalk)
Football
Breaking down the Big Ten quarterback battles - Rivals.com
Weekly Word: Looking the part, July and more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football offseason notes - Journal & Courier ($)
Blough, Sindelar, Bailey to represent Purdue at Big Ten media day - Purduesports.com
👀 ICYMI: Biggie leads @trailblazers into 2nd straight #SummerLeague title game.— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 17, 2018
📊 21 pts, 16 rebs, 2 asts, 9-13 FGs
📸: @trailblazers #BoilerUp #ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/I4P5fj0l81
Basketball
UVA adds former Boilermaker Dani Lawson to roster - NBC29
13 players you will be hearing about in March - NCAA
Swanigan back in summer league finals - Journal & Courier ($)
Indianapolis to host 2026 Final Four - Indystar.com
Summer school checkin: Nojel Eastern - The Athletic ($)
Olympic/Other
Trio of wrestlers share internship updates - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: July 17
Billy McKoy (1948) Football, Defensive end
Jappy Oliver (1955) Football, Wide receiver, Assistant coach
lMike Augustyniak (1956) Football, Fullback
Brandon Gorin (1978) Football, Offensive tackle
Sean Rufolo (1979) Offensive guard
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.