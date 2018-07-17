Recruiting

WR target Sheffield details his interest in Purdue - GoldandBlack.com Only thing that can stop Caleb Furst from being a star? Rat poison - Indy Star Mailbag: Mason Gillis and Malik Hall - GoldandBlack.com ($) Dave's Deliberations: Purdue football recruiting in Kentucky - GoldandBlack.com ($) Gold and Black Radio Podcast: July recruiting period - GoldandBlack.com (Blogtalk)

Football

Breaking down the Big Ten quarterback battles - Rivals.com Weekly Word: Looking the part, July and more - GoldandBlack.com Purdue football offseason notes - Journal & Courier ($) Blough, Sindelar, Bailey to represent Purdue at Big Ten media day - Purduesports.com

Basketball

UVA adds former Boilermaker Dani Lawson to roster - NBC29 13 players you will be hearing about in March - NCAA Swanigan back in summer league finals - Journal & Courier ($) Indianapolis to host 2026 Final Four - Indystar.com Summer school checkin: Nojel Eastern - The Athletic ($)

Olympic/Other

Trio of wrestlers share internship updates - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: July 17