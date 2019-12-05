University Bookstore Headlines: 12.05.2019
Purdue Basketball
GoldandBlack.com analysis: Purdue's win over Virginia - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's win vs. Virginia - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on Virginia win - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Virginia coach Tony Bennett - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue-Virginia - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Virginia - GoldandBlack.com
First thoughts and game thread: Purdue-UVa - GoldandBlack.com
Chat recap - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue makes statement in rout of Virginia - PurdueSports.com
Lineup change allowed Sasha Stefanovic to shine - JCOnline.com
Doyel: Purdue fans throughly enjoy getting revenge vs. Virginia - IndyStar.com
Purdue blitzes Virginia early, pulls away - JCOnline.com
Former West Lafayette High, Purdue player Bill Berberian elected to Indiana BB Hall of Fame - WLFI.com
David Bell of @BoilerFootball named 2019 #B1GFootball Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year. pic.twitter.com/sZ4ZNSmM0K— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 4, 2019
Purdue Football
GoldandBlack.com 2019 football awards - GoldandBlack.com
Hopkins, Bell honored by the Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue trustees to vote on naming of Ross-Ade Stadium field - WLFI.com
Blough to honor Tyler Trent - ESPN.com
Brycen Hopkins of @BoilerFootball named 2019 #B1GFootball Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year. pic.twitter.com/QqhtBJNdUY— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 4, 2019
It was all @BoilerBall tonight against No. 5 Virginia.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 5, 2019
Highlights from the 29-point win: pic.twitter.com/TSA7C3ASDe
Olympic/Other
Boilermakers present $10K check to Purdue Center for Cancer Research - WLFI.com
Daniels apologizes for calling black scholar 'rarest creature in America' - JCOnline.com
Wrestling: Boilermakers head West to Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational - PurdueSports.com
REVENGE FOR PURDUE!@BoilerBall STEAMROLLS No. 5 Virginia in the #Elite8 rematch! #B1GACC #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/Ug13kgbNtR— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 5, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Mike Engelbrecht (1946) Quarterback/Linebacker, Football
Mike Szucs (1946) Halfback, Football
Keith Stewart (1969) Guard, Men's Basketball
Ryan Phipps (1972) Defensive Back, Football
Corissa Yasen (dec.) (1973) Forward, Women's Basketball
Stacey Lovelace (1974) Forward, Women's Basketball
J. Crabtree (1977) Running Back, Football
James Dunnigan (1978) Cornerback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.