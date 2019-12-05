It was all @BoilerBall tonight against No. 5 Virginia. Highlights from the 29-point win: pic.twitter.com/TSA7C3ASDe

REVENGE FOR PURDUE! @BoilerBall STEAMROLLS No. 5 Virginia in the #Elite8 rematch! #B1GACC #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/Ug13kgbNtR

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.