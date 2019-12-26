News More News
University Bookstore Headlines: 12.26.2019

University Book Store, Purdue Boilermakers basketball
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Purdue Basketball

Bobinski on facilities, hoops and more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Football

Bell ranked in Rivals' freshman 15 - Rivals.com

Exit interview: Matt McCann - GoldandBlack.com

Blough gets extra incentive to beat Green Bay - Detroit Free Press

ICYMI: Exit interview: Markus Bailey - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's Gergely talks helmet safety - Norman Transcript

Woodyard-Brees connection reconnected - TitansOnline.com

Purdue Recruiting

Purdue flips Oakland County's top recruits - The Oakland (Mich.) Press

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Arnold Carter (1950) Defensive Back, Football

John Riester (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Darrell Douglas (1956) Fullback, Football

Joe Smith (1965) Defensive End, Football

Thomas Darby (1967) Tight End, Football

Curtis Taylor (1975) Running Back, Football

