Matt Painter isn't a stranger to the portal, but last season saw him miss his top priorities before finally landing David Jenkins Jr.. Jenkins Jr.'s leadership and personality helped reinforce a young locker room and help lead Purdue to the best start to a season in school history. He helped win Purdue the Big Ten and then caught fire in the Big Ten Tournament to help get Purdue a win there, too.



But Jenkins Jr. fit took time to develop on the court, and he was never the natural play maker that Purdue needed off the bench. He was most effective playing with Braden Smith instead of in his place. This left certain lineups vulnerable and lacking in play making.



In the NCAA Tournament, Braden Smith had one of his worst games of the season and turned the ball over 7 times. Jenkins Jr.'s hot hand from the Big Ten Tournament didn't carry over and he didn't make a shot.



Purdue didn't have another option on the perimeter to attack defenses, and get tough points.



Purdue's roster looks strong coming into the 2023-24 season. In theory, Jenkins Jr. could be the only player Purdue loses, but Zach Edey's NBA decision will completely alter the dynamic of Painter's roster next season.



Purdue appears to be set in the post with or without Edey's return. Trey Kaufman-Renn, Mason Gillis, and Caleb Furst all spent large amounts of this past season under used and on the bench just by process of it being someone else's night or the match-up. If Edey leaves, thirty+ minutes a night frees up inside. Kaufman-Renn provides the potential to replace the post production, but Furst's athleticism and length can allow Purdue to play a different brand of basketball on both ends of the floor. Purdue will also add redshirt freshman and 7-1 Swedish Center, William Berg, who could offer floor spacing from the five spot after red shirting this last season.



But even with Edey back, Purdue still has to answer for who has the keys to the offense in the toughest stretches. After three straight losses to double-digit seeds under Painter, the off season priority almost has to be what player can Purdue add to help in March.



Painter and Purdue have proven they can win in the Big Ten. Now, it will be about adding a piece to help bolster their team once they get to the NCAA Tournament.