Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-19 11:40:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Updated Rivals.com 2019 rankings loaded with Purdue targets

Njeowhduzp1ze5vxpsmu
Eric Bossi
Rivals.com
Dippfxpxzdayx60w5wgs

More ($): Breaking down Purdue's top targets

Rivals.com's updated top-150 rankings for the Class of 2019 is loaded with Purdue's top targets for the rising senior class.

A look.

Isaiah Stewart — 10

Trayce Jackson-Davis — 22

Keion Brooks — 35

Francis Okoro — 42

Drew Timme — 48

Malik Hall — 49

Mason Gillis — 122

Armaan Franklin — 126

Here are the full rankings.

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}