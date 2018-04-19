More ($): Breaking down Purdue's top targets
Rivals.com's updated top-150 rankings for the Class of 2019 is loaded with Purdue's top targets for the rising senior class.
A look.
Isaiah Stewart — 10
Trayce Jackson-Davis — 22
Keion Brooks — 35
Francis Okoro — 42
Drew Timme — 48
Malik Hall — 49
Mason Gillis — 122
Armaan Franklin — 126
