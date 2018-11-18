After watching the game broadcast, we take a more detailed look at certain aspects of Purdue's triple-overtime loss to Wisconsin.

Offense - Purdue's struggles near the goal line

At the end of the first half and Purdue leading 7-3, the Boilermakers had first and goal at the 2-yard-line. Purdue subsequently, ran three plays totaling a loss of one yard. The Boilermakers' inability to punch it an touchdown proved lethal to its fortunes later in the game. Let's document those three plays. The first down play was a pass that is supposed to use D.J. Knox as a decoy out of the backfield in the hopes of getting a receiver over the middle open. The linebackers are supposed to shuffle over to the near sideline in order to try and cut off Knox's path to the end zone but Blough is forced to throw the ball away after the primary target on the play falls down. I'm honestly not sure if the primary target was Sparks on the far sideline in a 1-on-1 scenario (as both Big Ten Network analysts suggested) or Brycen Hopkins coming across the middle as he'd gone in motion before the ball was snapped.

The nice way to describe the second down play is Wisconsin defensive back Rachad Wildgoose gets away with a hold on Rondale Moore. The freshman cornerback, who was assigned to Moore throughout the game in 1-on-1 coverage in the slot, literally has a hold of Moore's jersey with both fists as Moore attempts to come out of his out route toward the far sideline. Blough executes a solid throw while rolling to his left, which is not nearly as easy for a right-handed quarterback to make but Wildgoose lets go of the jersey as the ball is in the air and way before Moore dropped the ball. It's easy to envision had Moore not been held on the play that he'd have a two or three step advantage on Wildgoose. The third down play is Alexander Horvath's only carry of the game. After a timeout, Purdue decides to start Moore in the backfield and motion him to the slot near the far sideline. Normally using Moore as a decoy would entice the defense to send a cornerback and possibly a linebacker toward his side of the field but only Moore's 1-on-1 defender follows him in motion. At this point, Wisconsin has more defenders than Purdue can block and the play-call of a toss actually makes it worse because Purdue's interior lineman can't get to the perimeter in nearly enough time to make up for the outnumbered nature of the right side of the line. What's interesting about this call is Purdue has run this toss before to a tailback and also faked the toss and run Blough on a quarterback draw up the middle. The latter of those two options might have worked as Wisconsin's linebackers immediately cheated toward sliding toward its left once they saw Horvath preparing to take the pitch. Once the pitch motion was made, Horvath had nowhere to go but didn't even have the ball yet. Blough might have had a chance to fake the pitch and take the ball into the end zone himself but it is impossible to know if that was an option for the quarterback on this call.

The decoy of Rondale Moore on the toss to Alexander Horvath didn't fool Wisconsin's pre-snap defense at all.

With just over 11 minutes left in the game, Purdue had second-and-goal from the 2-yard-line and Markell Jones was stuffed twice on handoffs. The first attempt was just physical domination by Wisconsin's interior defensive lineman to get leverage and stop Jones before he got to the goal line. The second rushing attempt was a too-long-developing off tackle play that requires Hopkins and a pulling guard, Dennis Edwards, to seal the edge. Hopkins is simply stood up and Edwards can't get to the corner in time so Jones is stuffed. Purdue is on the half-yard line for this call and I can understand after watching his interior line get blown up on the previous play why coach Jeff Brohm might not have felt a quarterback sneak would worked in that scenario. Not only did it seem that center Kirk Barron and guards Shane Evans along with Edwards were getting consistently stood up but they were getting pushed backwards on run plays. Jones was able to score previously on a misdirection run using Moore as a decoy from the 12-yard-line because Wisconsin needed to be more spread out. In this scenario, Wisconsin was already bunched and attacked the football with violence that was too much for Purdue's linemen to handle. This may be why Jeff Brohm didn't go for two points at the end of the second overtime. Except for the pop pass jet sweep to Rondale Moore, Purdue had basically utilized its variety of play calls near the goal line. Unless Purdue was willing to take five-yard delay-of-game penalty to push the ball back to the 7-yard-line on the two-point attempt, Purdue hadn't shown many, if any, signs throughout the game of winning a battle in the trenches against the Badgers.

WIsconsin overloaded this off tackle run by Markell Jones near the goal line.

Defense - Purdue's run fits are blocked to near perfection

The blocking on Jonathan Taylor's 80-yard touchdown run was near perfection.

A prime example of Purdue's inability to shore up the run fits for a second straight week is the 80-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor on the opening play from scrimmage to being the second half. The play is a counter where Wisconsin creates the crease for Taylor to go untouched on the opposite side of where the fullback heads toward. By giving the impression of it being another off tackle play behind a leading fullback, of which Wisconsin had much success as well, Purdue's linebackers shuffle to its left. By the time they realize they're out of position, they're engaged with the Wisconsin line which is already up the field. Markus Bailey stressed one concept earlier in the week and after the game Saturday as well: Wisconsin's offensive linemen get up on their blocks very quickly. They're not only big but very athletic in their ability to engage linebackers five to seven yards down the field. On this play, you'll clearly see that by the time Taylor is in the crease, everybody except deep safety Navon Mosley is blocked perfectly. Mosley takes a bad angle and gets caught attacking Taylor at half-speed which allows him to get to the sideline without even being touched by Mosley. The wall of blockers down the sideline includes the Wisconsin receiver who was in motion on the play and he actually sealed Antonio Blackmon and a charging Kenneth Major from the opposite side of the field as well.

Offense - The screen game

This is a short addition to the film review this week because it's something that works out fairly consistently when Brohm calls it and could be a supplemental piece to counter Purdue's inability to run the ball. Purdue's first touchdown was on a screen pass where Shane Evans was able to get out toward the hash marks and turn his linebacker so D.J. Knox could have a path to the end zone. The other reason we believe the screen game is very proficient when used is the ability of Terry Wright and Issac Zico to hold blocks during Moore's jet sweeps. On the touchdown play, Wright physically walks his defender several yards backwards and giving Knox little chance of being tackled before he reaches the end zone.

Purdue's screen game was solid Saturday including this 18-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Knox.

Snap counts and other tidbits

- Keiwan Jones got the start opposite of Lorenzo Neal at defensive tackle and the strategy seemed to be to rotate Jones and Anthony Watts more than give Neal a breathier from about the middle of the first quarter to the completion of the game. Jones got 46 snaps while Watts got 38 snaps. Neal was on the field for 70 of Wisconsin's 78 offensive plays. - Due to Wisconsin's bunched formations, Purdue didn't go to the nickel defense very often and therefore, Simeon Smiley only played 30 snaps Saturday. - Tight end Brycen Hopkins played in 58 of the 83 Purdue snaps Saturday but was not targeted once during the game. Wisconsin's linebackers did an excellent job of blanketing him throughout the contest and Hopkins was actually on the field instead of Cole Herdman for most of Purdue's goal line situations as well. - Wisconsin made it a point of emphasis that they were going to try two matchups in the pass game. They wanted A.J. Taylor matched up against either Smiley or Mosley where Taylor caught five passes for 89 yards or they wanted Danny Davis against Antonio Blackmon. Davis got both of his touchdown grabs in the fourth quarter against Purdue's senior cornerback. According to Pro Football Focus data, Major was only targeted one time for an incompletion in the first half.