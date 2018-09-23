On Wednesday as practice was winding down, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt turned to Derrick Barnes and congratulated him on his effort in practice saying, "That's going to pay off, I promise."

The result three days later was the sophomore linebacker accumulating six solo tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Holt told reporters Wednesday that he was training the player to help the pass rush and defensive front and there's no reason for Holt to be coy any longer; that player is Barnes.