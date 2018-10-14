After watching the game tape, we take a more detailed look at certain aspects of Purdue's 46-7 win at Illinois.

Offense - The Purdue running game vs. an overmatched Illini defense

Run-blocking normally comes down to winning one-on-one assignments and Purdue did that consistently Saturday at Illinois. Purdue's run-block scheme worked to the tune of 241 yards on 38 designed rushing attempts and eight yards per attempt by both D.J. Knox and Markell Jones. Two elements helped this tremendously and the first was Purdue's offensive line's simple dominance when given opportunities to one-on-one block against either Illinois defensive linemen or linebackers. Purdue was able to hit nine rushing plays of 10 yards or more and they were all designed runs by Knox, Jones or Alexander Horvath. None of these chunk plays involved David Blough scrambles. According to Pro Football Focus data, Purdue hit seven of its nine big-chunk runs either up the middle or over the right side, which is unusual because most of the rushing damage this season has come behind Grant Hermanns and Dennis Edwards. However, Purdue got 183 yards on 27 carries directed through holes from the center to the right tackle of the offensive line. This clearly means Kirk Barron, Shane Evans and Matt McCann were normally dominant in their matchup against Illini defensive linemen Jamal Milan, Owen Carney Jr. and Ayo Shogbonyo.

The photo below shows an inside handoff out of the shotgun late in the first half that would set up David Blough's 42-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Zico. On this run up the middle, you can see all six of Purdue's blockers (including tight end Brycen Hopkins) have won their battle by either getting a push up the field or turning their Illini defender exactly where they want the hole to be generated for Knox to be coming downhill toward. In this play, everybody is blocked except for Illinois safety Sydney Brown and this leads into the final element of why Purdue's run game was so dominant Saturday.

D.J. Knox gets 25 yards on this run by simply beat one tackle attempt due to Purdue's blocking.

The second element that created so many big-chunk runs is missed tackles. Purdue's tailbacks had 145 of Purdue 221 on the ground after initial contact. Knox and Jones were mostly responsible for Illinois defenders missing 21 tackles throughout the contest and finished Saturday with more than 100 yards after contact. On this 25-yard run shown below, Knox is able to juke Brown to the point Brown nearly falls down trying to make the tackle, In the photo above, Knox has 10-15 yards of clear path past the referee. In its two Big Ten road games this season (Nebraska and Illinois), Purdue has averaged 207.5 yards per game on the ground and over five yards per attempt mostly due to the Boilermaker offensive line scheme working perfectly and its five linemen winning at the point of attack.

Defense - Purdue's blitzes got home to the quarterback

Jacob Thieneman made arguably the most important defensive play of the game. With Illinois down 20-7 but driving toward Purdue's red zone, Boilermaker defensive coordinator Nick Holt came with a blitz and sent six rushers toward an empty backfield set and Illinois quarterback AJ Bush. This call is a symbol of what Holt and Jeff Brohm have been talking about for weeks — being more aggressive and taking chances. Against an empty backfield set with no tight end, if Purdue sends six rushers, that means each of the five players in coverage are by themselves in a man-on-man situation. The blitz sends both Jacob Thieneman and Cornel Jones over right tackle Alex Palczewski and the sophomore doesn't block either Purdue player. Palczewski decided to attempt to block Thieneman but the safety used his quickness to beat the Illinois offensive lineman around the corner nearly before he could get out of his stance. In hindsight, Palczewski would've been better off blocking Jones coming unnoticed behind Thieneman and then hoped Bush could use his athleticism to avoid a sack attempt by Thieneman but the senior co-captain has been extremely proficient in wrapping up his attempts for negative plays this season. The blitz is specifically designed to make Bush panic and that's exactly what happens. The 15-yard loss on the play forces a 38-yard field goal attempt that's missed wide right. It would be the last drive Illinois would get more than 25 yards on and the sack by Thieneman was his third of the season. He's been used consistently over the last few weeks as a pass-rusher in Holt's blitz packages.

Offense - This is not 'Philly Special' but it is pretty tricky

Let's get one thing very clear about this trick play that went for a touchdown Saturday. It's not a version of the "Philly Special" that the Philadelphia Eagles ran in last year's Super Bowl win. So calling it the "Boilermaker Special," while cute, isn't exactly the most accurate thing to do. The "Philly Special" has the quarterback motion out into the flat and a H-back throws the quarterback the ball. An adaption of the "Philly Special" is when the quarterback will walk over to the left or right tackle and after an audio call is given, the ball will be snapped and the quarterback will go out into the flat for a pass. The difference in what Brohm designed here is the quarterback actually accepts the snap and touches the ball first, giving the play a more traditional look in the beginning but also longer to work through. However, what the play is a very clever adaptation of is an old-school throwback to the quarterback used for several decades of football at the high school, college and even professional levels, except with one new wrinkle. The play, which Purdue quarterback David Blough said Saturday night is a play Brohm has used prior at Western Kentucky, allows three different people to touch the football in the backfield. Therefore, it's a slow-developing trick play and needs the back safeties to not see the eye-candy action developing fully in order to work. The jet sweep to Terry Wright is canceled out as a reverse to Jared Sparks but the former Purdue quarterback "throws the best pass of the day," according to Blough's joking assessment after the 46-7 win, but it's a perfect scheme by Brohm and his staff knowing Sparks should be able to throw a confident pass having been a quarterback for several years prior to his arrival at Purdue and in part of his first season with the Boilermakers. Sparks is fast enough to possibly get to the corner for a positive gain anyway but also if Illinois happens to not bite on the fake, which they did in a big way, the sophomore wide receiver can simply throw the ball out of the back of the end zone and Purdue is still looking at a third-and-goal situation. Later in this game, Purdue actually tried another version of this jet sweep reverse throwback where again, three different players touched the football in the backfield (Blough, Wright and Jackson Anthrop) before Blough got the pitch and eventually threw an incomplete pass into the end zone. On that play, Blough will see on film that Isaac Zico was all by himself for a potential touchdown. Don't be surprised if Purdue uses that version of the fake reverse pass again before the 2018 season is over.



David Blough Passing Tree LEFT LEFT MIDDLE RIGHT TOTAL OVER 20 YARDS 0 for 0 1 for 1, 24 yds 3 for 6, 122 yards, TD, INT 4 for 7, 146 yds, TD, INT 10-20 YARDS 1 for 3, 10 yds 4 for 5, 107 yds, TD 0 for 0 5 for 8, 117 yds, TD UNDER 10 YARDS 0 for 2 15 for 18, 90 yds, TD 2 for 2, 24 yds 17 for 22, 114 yds, TD TOTAL 1 for 5, 10 yds 20 for 24, 221 yds, 2 TDs 5 for 8, 146 yds, TD, INT 26 for 37, 377 yds, 3 TDs, INT

Snap count and tidbits