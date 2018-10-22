This is the second time Purdue has hit this play this season in the red zone, the first time being the touchdown to Brycen Hopkins at Nebraska, and we'll start with this one because there are so many actions worth detailing on this play call.

Here are three actions Purdue is looking for in this play but with the way it is drawn up, unless it's a complete blitz or a massive coverage breakdown, the tight end seems to be the primary option. The wheel route to the tailback, in this case D.J. Knox, is essentially a decoy but the design by Jeff Brohm here is effective because it forces the middle linebacker to run toward the far sideline with Knox, opening the middle of the field.