{{ timeAgo('2021-07-10 11:51:59 -0500') }}

Edey has another huge game, but Team USA prevails.

Boxscore: USA 92, Canada 86

Caleb Furst made a couple of winning plays during Team USA's fourth-quarter run.
Zach Edey has 16 points and 16 boards, but it wasn't enough as Team USA is headed to tomorrow's Gold Medal game.

Caleb Furst had four points off the bench, while Jaden Ivey was limited to just two points in nine minutes of action. One of Furst's baskets was a key putback during a Team USA run in the fourth quarter.

Team USA will play the winner of France/Serbia in a game that will start at 2 p.m. ET (if my time calculation is correct) and be available on ESPN+.

More to come.

