Edey has another huge game, but Team USA prevails

Zach Edey had 16 points, 16 boards and four blocks, but it wasn't enough as Team USA is headed to tomorrow's Gold Medal game in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup thanks to a hard-fought 92-86 victory.

Incoming freshman Caleb Furst had four points off the bench, while sophomore-to-be Jaden Ivey was limited to just two points in nine minutes of action. One of Furst's baskets was a key put back during a Team USA run in the fourth quarter.

Edey, who will be a sophomore for the Boilermakers in 2021-22, has been spectacular in Latvia, averaging 15.7 points, 14.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks during Canada's five-game stretch.

Team USA led 24-19 after the first quarter and increased its lead to 49-38 at intermission. Canada cut the margin to 69-63 after three quarters, and trailed just 71-68 with 7:40 left, but Team USA went on a 17-0 run over the next 3:42 to give it an 88-68 lead.

Team USA will play the winner of France for the title in a game that will start at noon ET and will be available on ESPN+. France defeated Serbia 75-69 on Saturday evening.