When tight ends coach Seth Doege first got to Purdue, he wasn't sure what he'd have to work with at the position. He quickly found out that he had inherited one of the team's most intriguing units and one that would make for a seamless transition to the new Air Raid system coming to town.

"I was surprised, and I didn't know much about the group when I first got here. It didn't take me long to realize really quickly like, 'Oh man, we got some long, athletic dudes,' and they just fit what we want to do naturally," Doege said.

Doege gave credit to the previous coaching staff in West Lafayette, sharing that they assembled a talented tight end group. Now, it's up to Doege and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to get the most out of them, which won't be hard to do, according to the Boilermakers' tight end coach.

"If you look at the room, they're all athletic. Obviously, there's different skill sets to each. I think each of them brings something of value that the other one may lack, but at the same time, they all kind of fit what we want to do schematically," Doege said.

In Doege's room, the Boilermaker tight ends have to learn the H-back spot, a slot receiver variation, along with the traditional end line tight end role. That versatility will make the tight end position one of the most dangerous for opposing defenses this fall.

The perceived starter in the room, Garrett Miller, believes that the versatility and varying tools each player possesses are benefitting the group as a whole and they prepare for the season ahead.

"We all feed off each other, and we all have strengths and weaknesses. We just get each other better on what we're missing and what we need to get better at," Miller said.

The other elder statesman of the group, Paul Piferi, sees the coaching staff using each player's strong suits to the team's advantage, which could result in success on the field this fall.

"We have a very dynamic offense. I feel like the coaches are trying to find a way to utilize every single one of us," Piferi said.

With the differing skill sets of his players, Doege doesn't believe there will be a set rotation at the position. Graham Harrell could sprinkle in some two tight end sets, just a single tight end or no tight ends at all, depending on what look the opposing defense throws Purdue's way.

"That's kind of up in the air right now," Doege said. "It's just one of those things where it's gonna be week by week, and honestly, how we're playing at the time. If we're playing at a high level, then let's throw them out there; let's do some things. But, if we're not bringing value, then we got to adjust and do what's best for the football team."

As All-Big Ten performer Payne Durham heads off to the NFL, Purdue is tasked with replacing one of the most productive tight ends in program history. The next potential NFL tight end that hails from West Lafayette will play a large part in doing that. Fifth-year senior Garrett Miller has all the tools to be a difference-maker with the Boilermakers in 2023 but is still fighting back from a torn ACL suffered last August.

The last year has been frustrating for Miller, filled with countless hours of rehab and hard work just to be in a position to be back on the gridiron. Miller is still taking things day-by-day but has realized a new appreciation for the game.

"Me being hurt, just sitting back on the sidelines made me realize [you] just can't take these snaps for granted. You gotta continue to put your best foot forward and just keep working. Just put your head down and keep grinding," Miller said.

Doege and the Purdue coaching staff are still ramping up Miller's workload throughout fall camp, but expect the talented weapon to be back at full force by the season opener.

"I know he's worked extremely hard, and I know he wants to be out there right now. I know he's frustrated that he wants to play," Doege said. Once he's cleared fully, I think you'll see--I don't want to write checks I can't cash. But I think he's exactly where he needs to be, and he'll be ready to play."

As Miller continues working to get back to full health, another veteran tight end is set to have a significant role within the Purdue offense. Fellow fifth-year senior Paul Piferi is ready to serve in any role he can to help the Boilermakers win this season.

"I like to feel like a utility knife in the sense [that] I can do a little bit of everything. Maybe get in the trenches, maybe go split out wide, find some space, just be a utility player," Piferi said.