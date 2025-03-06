Advertisement
Published Mar 6, 2025
VIDEO: An early look at made-over tight end room
circle avatar
Israel Schuman  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@ischumanwrites

Purdue football personnel gave early indications of the tight end room’s shape and the offense as a whole in the second practice of the spring Thursday.


Here’s everything they said:

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Advertisement