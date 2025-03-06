VIDEO: An early look at made-over tight end room

Purdue football personnel gave early indications of the tight end room’s shape and the offense as a whole in the second practice of the spring Thursday.
Here’s everything they said:
Purdue football personnel gave early indications of the tight end room’s shape and the offense as a whole in the second practice of the spring Thursday.
Here’s everything they said:
George Burhenn after coming off injury marred 2024: "That's all I've been hoping for this whole off-season"
Purdue heads to Champaign with a double-bye on the line.
Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Josh Henson and two of his players preview position group
Marcus Mbow, Gus Hartwig, Hudson Card and Kydran Jenkins talk after Purdue Pro Day.
One of the top defensive tackles in the 2027 class is set to visit this weekend, per a source.
George Burhenn after coming off injury marred 2024: "That's all I've been hoping for this whole off-season"
Purdue heads to Champaign with a double-bye on the line.
Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Josh Henson and two of his players preview position group