GoldandBlack - Video: Highlights from Purdue's scrimmage

Video: Highlights from Purdue's scrimmage
Purdue held its first significant preseason scrimmage Saturday morning in Ross-Ade Stadium, two weeks prior to the season's delayed beginning.
Get a look at some highlights from the scrimmage here in this video compilation provided by Purdue.
