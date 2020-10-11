 GoldandBlack - Video: Highlights from Purdue's scrimmage
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-11 12:19:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Highlights from Purdue's scrimmage

Purdue Athletic Department
Provided

Purdue held its first significant preseason scrimmage Saturday morning in Ross-Ade Stadium, two weeks prior to the season's delayed beginning.

Get a look at some highlights from the scrimmage here in this video compilation provided by Purdue.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}