Published Feb 18, 2025
VIDEO: Katie Gearlds previews Minnesota matchup, talks IU loss
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Ahead of Purdue’s matchup with Minnesota on Wednesday, head coach Katie Gearlds talks loss to Indiana, the Gophers as an opponent, a health update and more.

