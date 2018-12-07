With Purdue beginning bowl practices Friday, defensive line coach Reggie Johnson, tight end/special teams coach Mark Tommerdahl, defensive lineman Giovanni Reviere, tight end Brycen Hopkins and offensive tackle Grant Hermanns spoke to media during and after the practice session.

