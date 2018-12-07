VIDEO: Music City Bowl practice No. 1
With Purdue beginning bowl practices Friday, defensive line coach Reggie Johnson, tight end/special teams coach Mark Tommerdahl, defensive lineman Giovanni Reviere, tight end Brycen Hopkins and offensive tackle Grant Hermanns spoke to media during and after the practice session.
DL coach Reggie Johnson
TE/Special Teams coach Mark Tommerdahl
DL Giovanni Reviere
TE Brycen Hopkins
OT Grant Hermanns
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.