{{ timeAgo('2018-12-08 13:00:15 -0600') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Music City Bowl practice No. 2

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Purdue finished off its second bowl practice Saturday morning and won't return to the practice field until Thursday due to semester finals. After Saturday's practice, offensive line coach Dale Williams, secondary coach Derrick Jackson, linebacker Derrick Barnes and wide receiver Jared Sparks spoke to media.

OL coach Dale Williams

DB coach Derrick Jackson 

LB Derrick Barnes 

WR Jared Sparks

