VIDEO: Music City Bowl practice No. 2
Purdue finished off its second bowl practice Saturday morning and won't return to the practice field until Thursday due to semester finals. After Saturday's practice, offensive line coach Dale Williams, secondary coach Derrick Jackson, linebacker Derrick Barnes and wide receiver Jared Sparks spoke to media.
OL coach Dale Williams
DB coach Derrick Jackson
LB Derrick Barnes
WR Jared Sparks
