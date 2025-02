No. 13 Purdue (19-7, 11-4 Big Ten) will enter Breslin Center Tuesday night to take on the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 11-3), with second place in the Big Ten on the line.





Here's everything head coach Matt Painter, freshman guard Gicarri Harris, sophomore forward Cam Heide and junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn said a day before the matchup: