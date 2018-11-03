Following the 38-36 win over No. 16 Iowa, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and several players (quarterback David Blough, kicker Spencer Evans, wide receiver Terry Wright, safety Jacob Thieneman and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal) spoke to media.

