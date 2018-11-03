Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-03 20:35:33 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Purdue 38, No. 16 Iowa 36

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following the 38-36 win over No. 16 Iowa, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and several players (quarterback David Blough, kicker Spencer Evans, wide receiver Terry Wright, safety Jacob Thieneman and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal) spoke to media.

Head coach Jeff Brohm

QB David Blough

WR Terry Wright

PK Spencer Evans

DT Lorenzo Neal 

Safety Jacob Thieneman

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

{{ article.author_name }}