Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players discuss Saint Peter's loss
PHILADELPHIA — Purdue's season came to a stunning close Friday night at the hands of upstart Saint Peter's, 67-64, putting a 15 seed in the Elite Eight for the first time ever.
Afterward, Matt Painter and seniors Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic spoke with the media about the loss.
See what they had to say here in this video, provided by the NCAA.
