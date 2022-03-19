Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players discuss Texas
MILWAUKEE — With a trip to Philly on the line, Purdue meets Texas on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament here in Milwaukee.
Saturday, Purdue coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Eric Hunter and Mason Gillis met with the media to discuss the Longhorns and more.
See what they had to say here in these videos, provided by the NCAA.
