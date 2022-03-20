Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on win over Texas
MILWAUKEE — Purdue's off to the Sweet 16 again, thanks to the Boilermakers' 81-71 win over Texas on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.
Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and several players met with the media to discuss the win and more.
See what they had to say here In these videos, the press conference provided by the NCAA.
