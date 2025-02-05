VIDEO: Purdue head coach Barry Odom National Signing Day press conference

Purdue head coach Barry Odom discusses the Boilermakers’ 2025 recruiting class, the quarterbacks added to the mix, what’s next and more.
Purdue head coach Barry Odom discusses the Boilermakers’ 2025 recruiting class, the quarterbacks added to the mix, what’s next and more.
Purdue wins its fifth in a a row on the road.
Purdue football has added another member to its 2025 recruiting class on the eve of tomorrow's National Signing Day.
Trey Kaufman-Renn didn't spend a lot of time reliving his game winning shot against in-state rival Indiana on Friday
The offer shelled out by Barry Odom and Purdue football to 2026 linebacker Brayden Sweeney was a special one.
Iowa is down its leading scorer, and Purdue is eyeing its third Big Ten Title as it heads to Iowa City.
Purdue wins its fifth in a a row on the road.
Purdue football has added another member to its 2025 recruiting class on the eve of tomorrow's National Signing Day.
Trey Kaufman-Renn didn't spend a lot of time reliving his game winning shot against in-state rival Indiana on Friday