Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-10 20:50:03 -0600') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Purdue players after 41-10 loss at Minnesota

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following the 41-10 loss at Minnesota, Purdue players (quarterback David Blough, tailback D.J. Knox, linebacker Markus Bailey and safety Navon Mosley) addressed the media.

QB David Blough

RB D.J. Knox

LB Markus Bailey

Safety Navon Mosley

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}