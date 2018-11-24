VIDEO: Purdue players after Bucket Game win at Indiana
Following a 28-21 win over Indiana, Purdue players (Rondale Moore, David Blough, Markell Jones and Markus Bailey) speak to media about the program's second straight win in the rivalry game.
WR Rondale Moore
QB David Blough
RB Markell Jones and LB Markus Bailey
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.