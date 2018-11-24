Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-24 17:34:42 -0600') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Purdue players after Bucket Game win at Indiana

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following a 28-21 win over Indiana, Purdue players (Rondale Moore, David Blough, Markell Jones and Markus Bailey) speak to media about the program's second straight win in the rivalry game.

WR Rondale Moore

QB David Blough

RB Markell Jones and LB Markus Bailey

