{{ timeAgo('2018-11-17 20:52:12 -0600') }} football

VIDEO: Purdue players after Triple OT loss to Wisconsin

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following the triple-OT loss to Wisconsin Saturday, quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Markus Bailey addressed the media.

QB David Blough

WR Rondale Moore

LB Markus Bailey

