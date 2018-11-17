VIDEO: Purdue players after Triple OT loss to Wisconsin
Following the triple-OT loss to Wisconsin Saturday, quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Markus Bailey addressed the media.
QB David Blough
WR Rondale Moore
LB Markus Bailey
