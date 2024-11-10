Advertisement
Published Nov 10, 2024
VIDEO: Purdue’s Katie Gearlds, Notre Dame’s Niele Ivey press conferences
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Following Purdue’s 102-58 loss to Notre Dame on Sunday, Katie Gearlds, Ella Collier and Reagan Bass, as well as Niele Ivey and Sonia Citron met with the media.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
