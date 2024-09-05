Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
VIDEO: Purdue TE Max Klare media availability
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Following Purdue’s Thursday practice during the bye week, tight end Max Klare talks about his first career touchdown in college, baseball background, how he ended up at tight end and more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement