Following Purdue’s Thursday practice during the bye week, tight end Max Klare talks about his first career touchdown in college, baseball background, how he ended up at tight end and more.
Assessing Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts after Purdue’s win over Indiana State.
One of Lamar Conard's running back targets in the 2026 recruiting class is set to visit West Lafayette this month.
Weather caused a lot of havoic in the state of Indiana.
Boiler Upload offers five takeaways from Purdue's 49-0 steamrolling of Indiana State on Saturday.
