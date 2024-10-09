VIDEO: Purdue women’s basketball 10/9 media availability

As Purdue women’s basketball’s preseason preparation rolls along in West Lafayette, transfers Destini Lombard, Ella Collier, and Mahri Petree, as well as freshman forward Kendall Puryear met with the media on Wednesday evening.
The top rated commit in Purdue's 2025 recruiting class, four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway has backed off his pledge
Pro Football Focus Grades and which stats were most notable from Purdue's 52-6 loss to Wisconsin.
Boiler Upload provides three takeaways from Purdue's 52-6 loss to Wisconsin, the morning after the defeat.
We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 7.
Wisconsin's continued dominance of Purdue sends Boilermakers to new low just five games into 2024.
