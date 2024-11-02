VIDEO: Ryan Walters & Purdue players after loss to Northwestern in OT

in other news
Purdue vs. Northwestern visitors list: Flip targets galore for Boilermakers
Boiler Upload with the latest on which prospects will be visiting Purdue on Saturday afternoon for Northwestern game.
Will Purdue win an FBS game this year? It’s 50/50
Purdue has beaten a top-division football opponent in every year but one since the Great Depression.
Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern Wildcats
Boiler Upload chats with WildcatReport publisher Louie Vaccher to cover all things Northwestern ahead of Saturday.
Three key takeaways from Purdue's exhibition win over Grand Valley State
Three key takeaways from Purdue's 99-41 exhibition win over Grand Valley State on Wednesday night.
VIDEO: Matt Painter, Purdue players after 99-41 win over Grand Valley State
Purdue head coach Matt Painter, Fletcher Loyer, Gicarri Harris and Trey Kaufman-Renn speak to the media after GVSU win
Following Purdue football's 26-20 loss to Northwestern in overtime, head coach Ryan Walters, quarterback Hudson Card, wide receiver Jaron Tibbs and safety Antonio Stevens meet with the media.
