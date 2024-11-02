Advertisement

Purdue vs. Northwestern visitors list: Flip targets galore for Boilermakers

Purdue vs. Northwestern visitors list: Flip targets galore for Boilermakers

Boiler Upload with the latest on which prospects will be visiting Purdue on Saturday afternoon for Northwestern game.

Premium content
 Dub Jellison
Will Purdue win an FBS game this year? It's 50/50

Will Purdue win an FBS game this year? It’s 50/50

Purdue has beaten a top-division football opponent in every year but one since the Great Depression.

 Israel Schuman
Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern Wildcats

Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern Wildcats

Boiler Upload chats with WildcatReport publisher Louie Vaccher to cover all things Northwestern ahead of Saturday.

 Dub Jellison
Three key takeaways from Purdue's exhibition win over Grand Valley State

Three key takeaways from Purdue's exhibition win over Grand Valley State

Three key takeaways from Purdue's 99-41 exhibition win over Grand Valley State on Wednesday night.

 Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Matt Painter, Purdue players after 99-41 win over Grand Valley State

VIDEO: Matt Painter, Purdue players after 99-41 win over Grand Valley State

Purdue head coach Matt Painter, Fletcher Loyer, Gicarri Harris and Trey Kaufman-Renn speak to the media after GVSU win

 Dub Jellison

Published Nov 2, 2024
VIDEO: Ryan Walters & Purdue players after loss to Northwestern in OT
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Following Purdue football's 26-20 loss to Northwestern in overtime, head coach Ryan Walters, quarterback Hudson Card, wide receiver Jaron Tibbs and safety Antonio Stevens meet with the media.

