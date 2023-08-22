Walters says Purdue fresh and ready to finish out training camp
The calendar is slowly moving towards September, which means one thing. Purdue football will be all the way back very soon. Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers are putting the finishing touches on their preparation for the season, wrapping up training camp this week in West Lafayette.
After months of roster construction and implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball, Walters thinks Purdue is ready for its season opener against Fresno State next weekend.
"I do man, I think we're ready. You know, we're getting guys back that were a little bit banged up," Walters said. "We had a really good rejuvenation weekend. So they're out there fresh today. Obviously had Monday off with the first day of classes. Look fast. Look sharp, both physically and mentally. This was a really good practice. I was really happy with it."
Coming into training camp with question marks, Walters has learned a lot about the makeup of his team, both on and off the field. The group has bought into what Walters and the coaching staff have been preaching over the last several months. In doing so, they've shown their head coach what they are capable of when firing on all cylinders.
"I've learned that they believe in what we're doing and they believe in each other. We've asked them to do some things that they haven't done in the past. They just kind of roll with it, fought through it, and I think we're better because of it. So you know, I've learned that when we are paying attention to the details, we're gonna be pretty damn good.”
A handful of Boilermakers have stood out in that area ahead of the pack, earning the honors of being named captains for the 2023 season. Walters disclosed the group of leaders following Tuesday's practice, which includes quarterback Hudson Card, wide receiver TJ Sheffield, center Gus Hartwig, outside linebacker Nic Scourton and safety Sanoussi Kane.
Summer workouts and training camp are a grind for any college football program, and rising temperatures in West Lafayette the past week acted as a final send off for summer as the dog days of summer will soon turn to football Saturdays at Ross-Ade. After putting in the hours this off-season, Purdue is shifting into game mode during the final week of camp which includes beginning prep for the first opponent on the schedule.
"We're treating this week like a bye week. So we'll do some good on good early on. We'll start sprinkling in some Fresno State in the middle to the end of the week. Sunday will be like a Tuesday practice. And then Tuesday and Wednesday will be a combination of a normal Tuesday and Wednesday [practices]," Walters said.
The 2023 campaign will be a different challenge than Walters has ever faced before. The former defensive coordinator at Illinois and Missouri now steps into his first season as a head coach.
Walters plans for game days include being the head coach, assisting his assistant coaches and allowing Kevin Kane and Graham Harrell to run the defense and offense.
"A lot of the way we structured practice is just putting the ball down and playing. Because as much as the players get practice at understanding situations and being aware of where you are on the field and what the down and distance is, it also helps as a staff," Walters said.
Now that he's the head man in West Lafayette, he's able to make those calls. The longtime defensive coordinator drew from his past experiences as a play caller to help form his own plan for how he wants the Boilermakers to prepare for the season.
"I remember as a play caller. I used to hate scripted plays because because that's not the game. It's not real. So scrimmages and live action to the ball was always beneficial for me as a play caller because it put me in those situations and that was my practice," Walters said.
As Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane embark on their respective Purdue coaching careers, Walters believes this philosophy will help them get ready for the season, as much as it is helping the Boilermakers on the field.
The architect of one of the nation's top defense last season now passes the torch to Kane to continue the success of the newly defined "Air Strike" defense. Kane was Walters' right hand man in Champaign and now Walters wants to fill the role that Kane once held.
"I'll kind of be what [Kevin] Kane was for me," Walters said. "If I see something that they're doing on offense, just relaying that message. If I see where there was a schematic or technique, error on defense, I'll relay that message."
While the unique system will have a different leader than when it was founded, the philosophy will not change. Although, the Boilermakers' new defensive coordinator is already adding some of his own wrinkles to help fit Purdue's personnel.
"I'll go back and watch film and he's making the same calls I would have made. He's starting to take it and run with it and make it his own, too. So, that's good to see. You've always gotta be evolving in this game, you can't just do the same thing every year. So I'm happy as hell that Kane's here and I got full confidence that he will do a great job." Walters said.
Walters has entrusted his assistant coaches as he's gone through the transition period this off-season, now the entire staff and players have their first opportunity to show the world what the new era of Purdue football is all about in just over a week.