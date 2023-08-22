The calendar is slowly moving towards September, which means one thing. Purdue football will be all the way back very soon. Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers are putting the finishing touches on their preparation for the season, wrapping up training camp this week in West Lafayette.

After months of roster construction and implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball, Walters thinks Purdue is ready for its season opener against Fresno State next weekend.

"I do man, I think we're ready. You know, we're getting guys back that were a little bit banged up," Walters said. "We had a really good rejuvenation weekend. So they're out there fresh today. Obviously had Monday off with the first day of classes. Look fast. Look sharp, both physically and mentally. This was a really good practice. I was really happy with it."

Coming into training camp with question marks, Walters has learned a lot about the makeup of his team, both on and off the field. The group has bought into what Walters and the coaching staff have been preaching over the last several months. In doing so, they've shown their head coach what they are capable of when firing on all cylinders.

"I've learned that they believe in what we're doing and they believe in each other. We've asked them to do some things that they haven't done in the past. They just kind of roll with it, fought through it, and I think we're better because of it. So you know, I've learned that when we are paying attention to the details, we're gonna be pretty damn good.”

A handful of Boilermakers have stood out in that area ahead of the pack, earning the honors of being named captains for the 2023 season. Walters disclosed the group of leaders following Tuesday's practice, which includes quarterback Hudson Card, wide receiver TJ Sheffield, center Gus Hartwig, outside linebacker Nic Scourton and safety Sanoussi Kane.

Summer workouts and training camp are a grind for any college football program, and rising temperatures in West Lafayette the past week acted as a final send off for summer as the dog days of summer will soon turn to football Saturdays at Ross-Ade. After putting in the hours this off-season, Purdue is shifting into game mode during the final week of camp which includes beginning prep for the first opponent on the schedule.

"We're treating this week like a bye week. So we'll do some good on good early on. We'll start sprinkling in some Fresno State in the middle to the end of the week. Sunday will be like a Tuesday practice. And then Tuesday and Wednesday will be a combination of a normal Tuesday and Wednesday [practices]," Walters said.