Jeff Brohm's offenses have been at their best when he's had explosive, dynamic outside receivers to spread the field vertically.

That was evidenced late in 2017 when Anthony Mahoungou and Greg Phillips emerged and consistently made plays down the field. But that wasn't the case for the bulk of the season, when Brohm even got conservative in the middle of the year.

In June, Brohm said he doesn't want to make that mistake again. He wants to be an aggressive play-caller. But to do that, he'll likely need someone to step up on the outside.

"I think we should be better this year," Brohm said. "I think as years progress, it’ll be about getting playmakers, speed and guys who can be an advantage on the outside. If we can do that, we can make improvement. For this year, I think the young receivers will be an addition, just how fast they can help?

"Rondale (Moore) is the farthest along, and he will be able to help, but some of the other guys who have been here, have to step up and become playmakers, whether it’s Terry Wright, Isaac Zico, Jarrett Burgess, (Jared Sparks) because otherwise, we’re not special at that position. I think we need to try to be more special."