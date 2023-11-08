WBB Early Signing Period: Purdue signs forward Lana McCarthy
The final member of Purdue women's basketball's 2024 recruiting class is locked in as forward Lana McCarthy signed her NIL to the Boilermakers on Wednesday afternoon.
McCarthy was offered by assistant coach Mark Stephens in May and committed to Purdue in June on the heels of an official visit to West Lafayette. The New Hampshire native chose the Boilermakers over offers from Minnesota, West Virginia, Providence, and others.
The 6'4" forward averaged over 20 points and 12.2 rebounds per game for Bedford High School in New Hampshire, who went 19-3 last season and lost in the Division I NHIAA Girls Basketball State Championship game in 2023.
McCarthy was named First Team All-State for her season. She also plays for the Bay State Jaguars on the AAU circuit, which Purdue has begun recruiting heavily over the last year.
McCarthy shows off a versatile skillset where she can play with her back to the basket or step out and make plays off the dribble, all while proving to be a consistent perimeter shooter at the high school level.
At 6'4", the future Boilermaker has the size and strength to play in the Big Ten. Whether that be at the four or five remains to be seen, but McCarthy has the ability to play either at a high level. Purdue is set to lose Caitlyn Harper and potentially Madison Layden, who spends time at the four currently.
McCarthy will be a part of the front court group expected to fill the void left by those two, alongside fellow 2024 signee Kendall Puryear, current freshman standout Mary Ashley Stevenson and current sophomores Mila Reynolds and Alaina Harper.