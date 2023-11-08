The final member of Purdue women's basketball's 2024 recruiting class is locked in as forward Lana McCarthy signed her NIL to the Boilermakers on Wednesday afternoon.

McCarthy was offered by assistant coach Mark Stephens in May and committed to Purdue in June on the heels of an official visit to West Lafayette. The New Hampshire native chose the Boilermakers over offers from Minnesota, West Virginia, Providence, and others.

The 6'4" forward averaged over 20 points and 12.2 rebounds per game for Bedford High School in New Hampshire, who went 19-3 last season and lost in the Division I NHIAA Girls Basketball State Championship game in 2023.

McCarthy was named First Team All-State for her season. She also plays for the Bay State Jaguars on the AAU circuit, which Purdue has begun recruiting heavily over the last year.