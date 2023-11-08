The first of three commitments in the class of 2024 for Katie Gearlds and Purdue women's basketball is now official as four-star guard Jordyn Poole has signed her NLI with the Boilermakers.

"I had a good feeling on the campus and being around all the people. It was just a good experience for me. I feel comfortable with all the coaches and I have a good relationship with them. I mean, another big thing was it was close to home. That played a big factor. You know, because my family's like a big part of my decision," Poole said of her decision in September.

Poole was one of the Boilermakers' top priorities in the class and were able to land her this spring over a host of Power 5 contenders, including Iowa, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Xavier and Marquette, among others.

The in-state Fort Wayne Snider product is the No. 38 player in the country by Prospects Nation and No. 54 by ESPN, holding a four-star rating on both services.

As a junior for Fort Wayne Snider last season, Poole averaged 16.7 points and four assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 41% from three-point range. She led Fort Wayne Snider to a 21-5 record in 2022-2023, which included a trip to the semi-state round of the IHSAA playoffs. She was also named an Indiana Junior All-Star this past summer and competed in Chris Paul's Elite Guard Camp.

Poole is a well-rounded point guard who can do just about anything you ask of her. She has the ability to score at all three levels, is a pest on the defensive end of the floor and excels in facilitating for her teammates. The 5'7" guard always seems to make the right play at the right time and has elite playmaking ability with the ball in her hands.

The electric guard is set to join a backcourt that is already intriguing, but the addition of Poole could take it to the next level. She will stay at point guard for Purdue, where she could potentially start alongside Amiyah Reynolds and Rashunda Jones next season for the Boilermakers.

Poole will factor into the rotation as a freshman in 2024-2025, playing significant minutes whether it be in the starting lineup or first off the bench for Katie Gearlds and company.