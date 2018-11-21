Wednesday Post-Practice Video
In preparation for the Bucket Game against Indiana this weekend, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, cornerback Antonio Blackmon and injured safety Jacob Thieneman spoke to media.
DC Nick Holt
DT Lorenzo Neal
CB Antonio Blackmon
SS Jacob Thieneman (who will be out with an injury)
