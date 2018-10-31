Purdue Wednesday Post-Practice Video
Following the 23-13 loss at Michigan State and looking forward to the matchup against No. 16 Iowa, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, linebacker Markus Bailey, linebacker Jaylan Alexander and cornerback Antonio Blackmon spoke to media Wednesday.
Defensive Coordinator Nick Holt
LB Markus Bailey
LB Jaylan Alexander
CB Antonio Blackmon
