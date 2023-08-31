Big Ten football is back, and this is the final season for the conference as we know it. Next year begins the 18 team era with the league's West Coast expansion, and no one knows yet how that will work out. That means this year feels like a bit of a last hurrah.

Can Purdue repeat in the Big Ten West? The Boilers don't have a conference game at all until four weeks, but tonight there is at least one game that has an effect on the final Big Ten West race.

Let's zip through the week and make some quick picks for week 1 in the conference.

Thursday

Nebraska (0-0, 0-0) at Minnesota (0-0, 0-0) 8pm, FOX

Minnesota is my pick to win the West this year. Almost every year under Matt Rhule is a complete teardown, but can Nebraska fans handle that? Minnesota 30, Nebraska 17

Friday

Central Michigan (0-0) at Michigan State (0-0) 7pm, Fox Sports 1

Michigan State seems to begin each year with one of the directional Michigan schools, and this year they are a 14 point favorite. Even in a 5-7 year last year Michigan State handled Western Michigan relatively easily. Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 10

Saturday

East Carolina (0-0) at Michigan (0-0) Noon, Peacock

It doesn't matter who is coaching. Michigan will roll. Michigan 52, East Carolina 7

Utah State (0-0) at #25 Iowa (0-0) Noon, Fox Sports 1

The Brian Ferentz points watch begins. To the unitiated, Iowa must average 25 points per game (and defensive touchdowns count) for him to keep his job. Can they stack some points against a bad Utah State team? Iowa 24, Utah State 7

Fresno State (0-0) at Purdue (0-0) Noon, BTN

It's the debut of Ryan Walters, and these teams look relatively even on paper. That makes me go with home field advantage. Purdue 24, Fresno State 21

#3 Ohio State (0-0, 0-0) at Indiana (0-0, 0-0) 3:30pm, CBS

Ohio State has won 27 in a row over Indiana. This will be 28. Ohio State 48, Indiana 13

Buffalo (0-0) at #19 Wisconsin (0-0) 3:30pm, Fox Sports 1

It's the debut of air raid Wisconsin! That along makes this worth keeping an eye on. Braelon Allen will still get plenty of carries. Wisconsin 31, Buffalo 10

Towson (0-0) at Maryland (0-0) 3:30pm, BTN

This is the only FCS matchup of the week, so do not expect it to be close. Maryland 48, Towson 13

West Virginia (0-0) at #7 Penn State 7:30pm, NBC

This one could get interesting. West Virginia dropped a lot of close games last year. I think they hang in a bit longer than expected. Penn State 30, West Virginia 20

Toledo (0-0) at Illinois (0-0) 7:30pm, BTN

There is almost always a MAC over Big Ten upset, and this could be it. Toledo is always one of the more dangerous MAC teams, too. Illinois 17, Toledo 14

Sunday

Northwestern (0-0, 0-0) at Rutgers (0-0, 0-0) Noon, CBS

Of all the Big Ten games this year, this is certainly one of them. Rutgers 20, Northwestern 10























