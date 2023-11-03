Week 10 Big Ten Picks
All 14 teams are in action this week, as we begin the final month of the season. Purdue, Indiana, and Michigan State could all be eliminated from bowl consideration with a loss. The Big Ten West is also still an absolute mess, as there is a scenario where Purdue wins it at 4-5 in the league. The conference also returns to Wrigley Field this week.
#1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) at Rutgers (6-2, 3-2) Noon, CBS
Rutgers is one of the few teams that has made Michigan sweat this year. Ohio State has struggled at least slighty with a few close games. Since this is at home, can Rutgers keep it close? The Scarlet Knights are not a bad team. This one might be closer than expected. Ohio State 31, Rutgers 17
Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) at Indiana (2-6, 0-5) Noon, BTN
Indiana had a chance to spring the upset at Penn State last week, but cowardly settled for a field goal and things turned quickly. Wisconsin is waiting for a door to open with an Iowa loss so it can steal the West. If it can't beat Indiana it won't win the West. Wisconsin 35, Indiana 14
Nebraska (4-3, 3-2) at Michigan State (2-6, 0-6) Noon, Fox Sports 1
The Nebraska rebuild is ahead of schedule. Their defense was dominant last week in the win over Purdue. You can tell this Nebraska team is better because four turnovers did not lead to disaster like it often did under Scott Frost. They are somehow only a three point favorite over a Michigan State team that is a dead team walking. Nebraska 24, Michigan State 13
#11 Penn State (7-1, 4-1) at Maryland (5-3, 2-3) 3:30pm, FOX
September Maryland is apparently very real, as the Terrapins have lost three in a row after a 5-0 start. It looks like it will be four striaght after this week, but Penn State kept Indiana in it far too long last week. Will Penn State get caught looking ahead ot Michigan? Penn State 31, Maryland 16
Iowa (6-2, 3-2) vs. Northwestern (4-4, 2-3) at Wrigley Field 3:30pm, Peacock
Northwestern might be the surprise of the conference this year. I did not think they would win a conference game. Now they are approaching bowl eligibility. David Braun deserves coach of the year consideration if he gets the Wildcats to the postseason. This game is at Wrigley Field, so don't be shocked if the punchless Iowa offense puts up a baseball score. Northwestern 15, Iowa 12
Illinois (3-5, 1-4) at Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) 3:30pm, BTN
Both of these teams are hard to figure out. Technically Minnesota controls its own destiny in the West thanks to its win over Iowa, but two of its three conference wins over Nebraska and Iowa have come about due to some final minute shenanigans. Their defense is still good, and that should be enough this week. Minnesota 20, Illinois 10
Purdue (2-6, 1-4) at #3 Michigan (8-0, 5-0) 7:30pm, NBC
I really expected more from Purdue at Nebraska last week, but the offense had one of its worst outings in quite a while. It was even worse than the Ohio State game, to be honest, because at least against the Buckeyes Purdue got into scoring range of its own accord multiple times. The last two weeks Purdue has been unable to score unless it gets a turnover in opponent territory. That does not bode well against the best defense in the nation. Michigan 45, Purdue 7
