We're almost to the end and this week will go a long way in deciding the Big Ten East. If Penn State beats Michigan it opens the door for a three-way tie in the East. If Michigan wins it looks like once again the winner between Michigan and Ohio State will go to Indianapolis.

#3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0) at #11 Penn State (8-1, 5-1) Noon, FOX

Will Penn state be more aggressive than it was against Ohio State? They will need to be. Michigan hasn't given up more than 13 points in any game this year, and Purdue only got there in the final minute last week. Scandal or not, the Wolverines are operating on another level right now. Michigan 31, Penn State 14

Indiana (3-6, 1-5) at Illinois (4-5, 2-4) Noon, BTN

The Hoosiers got a surprise win last week, and with Michigan State and Purdue to finish they have at least an outside shot at a bowl game. They get to face a fellow inconsistent team in the Illini. The Illini are also in bowl contention now after a late win over Minnesota. This one should at least competitive, but I am not going to say it is good football. Illinois 21, Indiana 17

Maryland (5-4, 2-4) at Nebraska (5-4, 3-3) Noon, Peacock

Maryland has fallen off of a cliff with four straight losses after starting 5-0. Nebraska is... Nebraska-ing. They will look good at times, then lose to a really bad Michigan State team. If there is to be a 7-way tie in the Big Ten West we need wins my Illinois, Maryland, Rtugers, Purdue. and Northwestern this week. For chaos' sake, I will pick Maryland. Maryland 17, Nebraska 14

Rutgers (6-3, 3-3) at Iowa (7-2, 4-2) 3:30pm, BTN

I have no idea how Iowa keeps doing this. They have no functional passing game and a barely functional passing game, yet htey are a bad call away from being 8-1. The Over/Under on this one is a ridiculously low 28.5, and 28 points in an Iowa game at this point feels like an offensive explosion. Rutgers plays at a glacial pace and Iowa jsut won a game 10-7. Rutgers 9, Iowa 6

Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) at Purdue (2-7, 1-5) 3:30pm NBC

I feel like Purdue is due. We have seen some flashes of a decent team at points this season. The Boilers played hard at Michigan last week and it was at least a game for most of three quarters. I think Purdue finally gets a first quarter touchdown and plays much better this week with an early lead. Purdue 27, Minnesota 23

Northwestern (4-5, 2-4) at Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3) 3:30pm, FS1

I have no idea what happened to the Badgers last week at Indiana. That was probably the shcok of the week. Northwestern blew a couple of chances at points against Iowa and couldn't get a win in Wrigley. The Wildcats have alternated wins and losses this year, so this week looks like it will come up win. Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 21

Michigan State (3-6, 1-6) at #1 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) 7:30pm, NBC

Will this be a game at all? Despite the win over Nebraska last week, Michigan State is not a good team and I expect nothing from them walking into the 'shoe. Ohio State 41, Michigan State 10