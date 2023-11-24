We're finally at rivalry week in the Big Ten, and we get to pay homage to the Big Ten West. After this week, the division is no more, and it is sad to see it go. It will be taking center stage as Iowa and Nebraska have a historic over/under for their Friday contest.

Friday

Iowa (9-2, 6-2) at Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) Noon, CBS

Iowa has already locked up the West, while Nebraska needs a win to reach a bowl game. This game will feature two very bad offenses playing in potentially bad weather with wind, snow, and cold. The over/under is currently at 25, and I still don't know if that is low enough. Iowa 6, Nebraska 3

#11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) at Michigan State (4-7, 2-6) 7:30 PM, NBC (Ford Field)

Is Penn State going to have one of the emptiest 10-win seasons in the history of the sport? They are pretty clearly the third best team in the conference, but Michigan and Ohio State have demonstrated they are much, much better. Michigan State probably just wants this season over so they can concentrate on a coaching search. Penn State 45, Michigan State 17

Saturday

#2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) at #3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) Noon, FOX

The winner is pretty much a lock for the college football playoff unless Iowa pulls off some incredible blockading in the Big Ten title game. This is by far the toughest team Michigan has faced all year, while Ohio State was at least pushed little by Notre Dame. What will be higher: The total number of points scored or number of times that it is mentioned that Jim Harbaugh is not there? Michigan 35, Ohio State 32

Indiana (3-8, 1-7) at Purdue (3-8, 2-6) Noon, BTN

I think Purdue has found something with its running game. Now it just needs to finish all those scoring chances generated by said running game. If this si the last game for Tom Allen at Indiana he should know his two predecessors each beat Purdue in their final Bucket games. The teams may not be great, but I think this will be entertaining. Purdue 38, Indiana 31

Northwestern (6-5, 4-4) at Illinois (5-6, 3-5) 3:30pm, BTN

If David Braun is not named Coach of the Year in the Big Ten it is a crime. Northwestern was expected to be in the 1-11 or 2-10 range and now he might get them to 7-5. Now they can deny Illinois a bowl game on their home field. I think the Illini fight and grab a bowl, but that does not diminish what Northwestern has done. Illinois 24, Northwestern 20

Wisconsin (6-5, 4-5) vs. Minnesota (5-6, 3-5) 3:30pm, FS1

Like Illinois and Nebraska, Minnesota needs a victory over a rival to reach a bowl game. If all three lose the Big Ten will somehow only have eight bowl eligibile teams. Neither one of these teams has been good in recent weeks, but someone has to win. Minnesota 20, Wisconsin 17

Maryland (6-5, 3-5) at Rutgers (6-5, 3-5) 3:30pm, BTN

I still cannot believe this is somehow a Big Ten game. I will never be used to it. Rutgers 17, Maryland 12